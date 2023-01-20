Taiwan reports 17,869 new local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Jan. 20) announced 17,869 new local COVID-19 cases and 61 new deaths.

Of the new local cases, 8,153 were male and 9,705 were female. They ranged in age from younger than 5 years old to over 90 years old.

The CECC pointed out that of the new deaths, 35 were male and 26 were female. They ranged in age from 30 years old and over 90 years old. Fifty-eight cases had a history of chronic diseases, while 41 cases had not received more than 3 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The command center said that there were 349 new imported cases, 203 of which were male and 146 were female. They ranged in age from younger than 5 years old to more than 80 years old.

Altogether, 9,302,697 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, including 46,534 imported cases, and 9,256,109 local cases, the CECC said. There have been a total of 16,038 COVID-19 deaths since 2020, it added.