Verplancken scores 19, Weber State tops Portland State 84-68

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 19 points as Weber State beat Portland State 84-68 on Thursday night.

Verplancken shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (9-10, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones scored 17 points and added 14 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

Cameron Parker finished with 13 points for the Vikings (8-11, 2-4). Portland State also got nine points from Bobby Harvey.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Weber State hosts Sacramento State and Portland State travels to play Idaho State.

