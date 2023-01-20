Jones scores 18, Southern Utah downs New Mexico State 111-76

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones scored 18 points as Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 111-76 on Thursday.

Jones also added five assists and three steals for the Thunderbirds (14-6, 6-1 Western Athletic Conference). Maizen Fausett scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Harrison Butler recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Xavier Pinson led the way for the Aggies (7-12, 0-7) with 17 points, four assists and two steals. New Mexico State also got 13 points from Deshawndre Washington. In addition, Marchelus Avery finished with 13 points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Aggies.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Southern Utah visits Seattle U while New Mexico State visits Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.