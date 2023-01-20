Huefner puts up 20 as Sam Houston defeats SFA 76-71

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Huefner had 20 points in Sam Houston's 76-71 win against SFA on Thursday night.

Huefner was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Bearkats (14-5, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference). Qua Grant scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line. Donte Powers recorded nine points and shot 2 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Roti Ware led the way for the 'Jacks (13-7, 5-2) with 24 points. Latrell Jossell added 11 points and two steals for SFA. In addition, Derrick Tezeno had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play UT Rio Grande Valley next, Sam Houston at home on Saturday and SFA at home on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.