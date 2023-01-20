90% of Taiwan's private campsites are operating illegally

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communication (MOTC) is preparing to crack down on illegal campsites across the country in 2023, according to a recent press release.

The MOTC has organized a campsite management and supervision taskforce to enforce campsite regulations. The group held its first meeting on Wednesday (Jan. 18) to address the issue of illegal camping across Taiwan.

According to MOTC data, only about 10% of campsites in Taiwan are operating legally under updated provisions for campsites, which were implemented in July 2022. Out of 1,790 campsites recorded at the end of December, only 191 were operating legally in approved areas, and with a proper permit granted by the MOTC.

The new regulations for businesses operating private campsites on land of less than one hectare require sites to register for permits with the MOTC. However, by the end of 2022, only 26 businesses had applied for a permit, all of which were ultimately approved, reported UDN.

Most of the illegal camping sites are in violation of zoning laws for urban or non-urban areas (67%). About a quarter of the sites are in violation of agricultural development regulations (27%). Others were found to be in violation of forestry laws or general safety protocol.

The safety of the recreational sites has been brought to the fore following a landslide at an unlicensed campground in Malaysia in December, which claimed more than 20 lives. There are reportedly 148 campsites in Taiwan located in environmentally sensitive areas, which pose a risk to local ecology, and potentially to campers themselves, reported UDN.

Out of 1,599 illegal campsites in Taiwan, almost 1,000 of them are found across three counties, namely Nantou (342), Hsinchu (323), and Miaoli (296).

The MOTC’s campsite management taskforce intends to hold a series of seminars throughout Taiwan to instruct local governments on how to better address the issue of illegal camping. The ministry hopes that all illegal campsites will be closed or brought into compliance before the end of June 2023.

Inspections will focus on the emergency plans of camping businesses, which will be required to conduct disaster response drills. Also, local governments are urged to ensure more sound management of such facilities, including assisting businesses in legal compliance, said the bureau.