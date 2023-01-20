No. 3 Purdue routs Minnesota 61-39 to improve to 18-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braden Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help No. 3 Purdue overwhelm Minnesota 61-39 on Thursday night.

Zach Edey had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks for the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (18-1, 7-1). They won their fifth consecutive game after taking their lone loss of the season to now-No. 23 Rutgers on Jan. 2.

Three days after Edey’s short turnaround shot with 2.2 seconds left lifted Purdue to a 64-63 victory at Michigan State, the boys in black and gold gave themselves a breather by smothering the last-place Gophers (7-10, 1-6) from start to finish.

Joshua Ola-Joseph led Minnesota with 13 points.

NO. 18 CHARLESTOWN 69, MONMOUTH 55

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Reyne Smith made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Dalton Bolon added 15 points and Charleston beat Monmouth for its 19th straight victory.

The Cougars (20-1, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association), whose 20 wins are the most in Division I, extended the nation’s longest winning streak. Charleston is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the third consecutive week, jumping four spots this week for its highest ranking since being No. 16 in the 1998-99 season.

Andrew Ball scored 16 points for Monmouth (1-18, 0-6).

MICHIGAN STATE 70, NO. 23 RUTGERS 57

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard had 16 points and seven assists and Michigan State beat Rutgers.

The Spartans (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) overcame an awful start, trailing by nine in the opening minutes, to lead 36-30 at halftime and by 16 points in the second half.

Clifford Omoruyi had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Paul Mulcahy also scored 12 points for Rutgers (13-6, 5-3).

NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 83, UTSA 64

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 14 points, Brandon Weatherspoon had 12 points and Florida Atlantic won its 17th straight game, beating UTSA.

Reserve Alijah Martin added 11 points and Nate Boyd had 10 for the Owls (18-1, 8-0 Conference USA). They put the game away with a 20-4 run in the second half.

Jacob Germany had 13 points and 11 rebounds and DJ Richards also scored 13 points for the Roadrunners (7-13, 1-8).

