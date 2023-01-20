New Taipei's Ankeng Light Rail will open soon after LNY holidays

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ankeng Light Rail in New Taipei is expected to open for public use shortly after the Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays, according to New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-yi (侯友宜).

The Ankeng Light Rail line is located in New Taipei’s Xindian District, and connects to the Greater Taipei’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system at Shizizhang Station at the southern end of the Yellow Circle Line. The light rail extends southwest from Shizizhang to the Shuangcheng community, with nine stations on the line.

New Taipei’s newest mass transit service was originally expected to begin operations in late 2022, but it was delayed following inspections by Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communication (MOTC).



The ministry’s most recent inspection identified six primary issues that need to be fixed before the line can open to commuters. The New Taipei mayor reassured the public that the issues would be addressed quickly.

Mayor Hou will prepare a report for the MOTC that will be submitted after the LNY break. He said he is confident that the MOTC will grant the line a permit for operations very soon, reported UDN.



In addition to the six items requiring immediate attention, the MOTC also offered 11 suggestions to improve operations and commuter safety, which city officials will work on implementing.

It was also recently reported that the maximum fare for the Ankeng Light rail will be NT$25 (US$0.80). Commutes of less than 5 km will cost only NT$20 (US$0.65). The total length of the Ankeng Light Rail covers 7.5 km.