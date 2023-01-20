Taiwan bans silicone nasogastric tubes from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) a ban on the import of silicone nasogastric tubes (NG) tubes from China to protect domestic industries.

According to the ministry, Chinese NG tubes are sold at prices half the production cost domestically, putting Taiwanese businesses at a competitive disadvantage. The move, described as one of strategic significance, was in response to local calls.

Most of the medical tube manufacturers are small and medium-sized businesses. These manufacturers already face stiff competition in the smaller Taiwan market due to the fact that medical institutions award contracts to the lowest bidders, said MOEA.

In a Facebook post, the ministry explained the reason behind the ban, invoking the days during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Taiwanese mask producers were hit by the price war caused by cheaper imported masks. Domestic firms would not have survived had it not been for the intervention of the government, said MOEA, stressing the need to ensure domestic production capacity for critical medical equipment.

Taiwan produces about 1.9 million NG tubes a year, surpassing the demand of 690,000 units, MOEA said, as it assures the public of sufficient supplies of the equipment. The import ban was issued in compliance with a regulation governing the trade between Taiwan and China, which protects local industries from adverse effects from importing Chinese goods.