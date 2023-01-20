DHL Express kicks off 2023 with Top Employer achievement for Asia Pacific

Also recognized in 10 Asia Pacific countries and territories, this is the company's ninth consecutive year to secure the certification for the entire region

2022 also saw DHL Express win a total of 53 workplace recognitions in Asia Pacific

DHL Express is a Top Employer in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 January 2023 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has started 2023 on a positive note with the achievement of Asia Pacific Top Employer 2023 for the ninth consecutive year. Additionally, the Top Employer Institute also awarded 10 countries and territories across the region the Top Employer certification. These include Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.The Top Employers Institute certifies organizations on their people practices so that these companies can assess and improve their workplace environment. To be a certified top employer, companies participate in an independently audited HR Best Practices Survey, and are evaluated in 20 categories, ranging from business and people strategy, digitalization, employee wellbeing, career and learning opportunities to diversity and inclusion as well as sustainability.Furthermore, DHL Express also wrapped up 2022 with more than 50 HR awards won by individual national companies. These include recognitions for workplaces celebrating diversity while creating a positive and happy environment. The accolades are also aligned with the company's annual Employee Opinion Survey. Employees gave a score of 97 out of 100 for "Employee Engagement", indicating their overall satisfaction with the company."This is great news to start the new year," said Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express. "The Top Employer recognition is a massive pat on the back for all of us. I am also incredibly proud of our team and the number of awards they have won. We've always focused on our people's well-being and will continue to do so."Each year, DHL Express invests more than EUR300 per employee to ensure they have access to learning and career development opportunities. To foster a sense of belonging and enable leadership development is the internal training initiative "Certified", where employees gain the knowledge and skills needed to perform their job competently.The investment also goes to taking care of people's well-being and needs. For example, the company organizes yoga and meditation workshops to help employees manage their physical and mental health. Employees can also dial a 24-hour employee assistance hotline hosted by professional counselors whenever they need a listening ear."We are honored to be the Top Employer as it shows that we have robust policies and initiatives. As we navigate the changing workplace landscape, we continue to make things right and treat people with respect," said Mateen Thiruselvaam, Human Resources Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific, DHL Express. "Awards may be important, but our people are an indispensable asset. Our employees see us as an HR trusted partner. We must continue to find ways to engage our people in open and meaningful conversations, to drive positive change across the organization."As a global company with an international network, DHL Express employs about 120,000 specialists worldwide, covering hundreds of professions such as parcel delivery, hub operators, aircraft maintenance, network planning, IT, and more. Last year, 27% of females in Asia Pacific (excluding China) are in middle and upper management. The aim is to increase the share of women in leadership positions to 30% by 2025.Hashtag: #DHLExpress #TopEmployer2023 #AsOne

