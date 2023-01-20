Taiwan tracks 31 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 31 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 19) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 20).

Of the 31 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 12 were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including six Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, three Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Chengdu J-10 jet fighters, and one BZK-007 reconnaissance drone, according to the MND. These PLA aircraft either crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 282 military aircraft and 67 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of 12 out of 31 PLA aircraft. (MND image)