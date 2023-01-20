Also certified as Top Employer 2023 in 45 country organizations spanning Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North America

DHL Global Forwarding is the only freight forwarder and one of only 15 companies to be named a global Top Employer 2023

The certification recognizes the company's outstanding human resources policies and practices

DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific recognized as Top Employer 2023

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 January 2023 - DHL Global Forwarding, the air, ocean and road freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has been certified as Top Employer in Asia Pacific for the fourth time in a row. The certification acknowledges DHL's extensive efforts to create a positive, safe and encouraging workplace for its employees. In addition to being certified Top Employer 2023 in Asia Pacific, DHL Global Forwarding was also recognized as a Top Employer globally in 45 country organizations, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.Globally, DHL Global Forwarding receives the certification as Top Employer Global 2023, Top Employer Africa 2023, Top Employer Europe 2023, Top Employer Middle East 2023 and Top Employer North America 2023."Being recognized as a Top Employer in Asia Pacific for the fourth year is a row is a testament that we are moving in the right direction of our people-first practices. Our people are our greatest asset, and we will keep investing in initiatives on our employee's well-being, training and career development opportunities, and to foster a diverse and inclusive work culture. We will continue to build an environment where people can thrive at work and in their personal development. Our people's commitment to excellence is what drives our business forward where we provide world-class logistics and transport solutions. Congratulations to all colleagues who make this possible," said Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more. DHL Global Forwarding carries out numerous HR initiatives and activities in these areas worldwide, to create a positive working environment where talent and excellence can grow.Among other things, DHL Global Forwarding was recognized for introducing sustainability as a new key performance indicator in 2022. This process will be completed in 2023."Being awarded as one of the best employers in Asia Pacific makes me really proud," says Celine Quek, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. "Our success is built on the talent and expertise of our people, which is why we offer many learning opportunities while providing a flexible work environment to support the different needs of our colleagues. We also champion diversity and inclusion to promote an environment where everyone feels valued and respected. Thank you to all colleagues. We will continue to do more to stay ahead of the evolving needs of our people, our business and the environment that we operate in."In addition to DHL Global Forwarding, all other Deutsche Post DHL Group divisions were certified as Top Employer 2023, either at global, regional or country level. For the first time, Deutsche Post DHL Group received the Top Employer Award as a Group in Europe. With 590,000 employees working in five divisions in more than 220 countries and territories Deutsche Post DHL Group is one of the largest employers worldwide.Hashtag: #DHL

