Taiwan to announce indoor masking changes at end of month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s COVID-19 task force on Thursday (Jan. 19) said it could announce the easing of indoor masking rules as soon as Jan. 31.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that it is looking at mandating masking in designated places such as medical institutions, long-term care facilities, and public transportation. Whether or not to wear a mask in other indoor settings will be optional.

The third wave of the Omicron-induced outbreak has peaked and if no surge in local infections is reported following the Lunar New Year holiday, the new masking measure will kick in, said Victor Wang (王必勝), head of CECC.

An announcement can be expected on Jan. 31 at the soonest, but it will take some time before the new rule enters into effect, he said in a regular COVID briefing. Mandatory outdoor masking was scrapped on Dec. 1, but most people still put on a mask on the street.

Separately, Wang is urging people to get a booster shot using second-generation vaccines for better protection, particularly the elderly. Taiwan has recorded 76% coverage for the booster dose and 22% for the second booster dose.