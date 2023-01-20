Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan to announce indoor masking changes at end of month

New rule not taking effect until some time after January

  307
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/20 09:40
Two women sit beside rabbit decorations hanging for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac, in Ta...

Two women sit beside rabbit decorations hanging for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac, in Ta...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s COVID-19 task force on Thursday (Jan. 19) said it could announce the easing of indoor masking rules as soon as Jan. 31.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that it is looking at mandating masking in designated places such as medical institutions, long-term care facilities, and public transportation. Whether or not to wear a mask in other indoor settings will be optional.

The third wave of the Omicron-induced outbreak has peaked and if no surge in local infections is reported following the Lunar New Year holiday, the new masking measure will kick in, said Victor Wang (王必勝), head of CECC.

An announcement can be expected on Jan. 31 at the soonest, but it will take some time before the new rule enters into effect, he said in a regular COVID briefing. Mandatory outdoor masking was scrapped on Dec. 1, but most people still put on a mask on the street.

Separately, Wang is urging people to get a booster shot using second-generation vaccines for better protection, particularly the elderly. Taiwan has recorded 76% coverage for the booster dose and 22% for the second booster dose.
indoor masking
masking
Taiwan
Lunar New Year
booster

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ranked 3rd safest country in world
Taiwan ranked 3rd safest country in world
2023/01/19 18:28
Japanese LDP legislator Nagasaka voices support for Taiwan
Japanese LDP legislator Nagasaka voices support for Taiwan
2023/01/19 17:41
Cold waves to hit Taiwan during LNY holilday, dropping temperatures to 6 C
Cold waves to hit Taiwan during LNY holilday, dropping temperatures to 6 C
2023/01/19 17:30
Soundcloud lists Taiwan as 'Province of China' despite Beijing's 10-year ban
Soundcloud lists Taiwan as 'Province of China' despite Beijing's 10-year ban
2023/01/19 16:42
Taiwan health insurance authorities deny data leak amid national security concern
Taiwan health insurance authorities deny data leak amid national security concern
2023/01/19 16:13