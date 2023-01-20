English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Thursday's Match

Fulham 2, Chelsea 1

Friday's Match

Aston Villa 2, Leeds 1

Saturday's Matches

Man United 2, Man City 1

Brighton 3, Liverpool 0

Everton 1, Southampton 2

Nottingham Forest 2, Leicester 0

Wolverhampton 1, West Ham 0

Brentford 2, Bournemouth 0

Sunday's Matches

Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle 1, Fulham 0

Tottenham 0, Arsenal 2

Wednesday's Match

Crystal Palace 1, Man United 1

Thursday's Match

Man City 4, Tottenham 2

Saturday's Matches

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Fulham vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

England Championship

Saturday's Matches

Rotherham 4, Blackburn 0

Bristol City 4, Birmingham 2

Burnley 1, Coventry 0

Cardiff 1, Wigan 1

Hull 1, Huddersfield 1

Luton Town 2, West Brom 3

Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 0

Preston 0, Norwich 4

Reading 2, QPR 2

Sheffield United 3, Stoke 1

Sunderland 1, Swansea 3

Watford 2, Blackpool 0

Friday's Matches

Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Coventry vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough, 7 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd

Hull vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Norwich vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd

Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd

Swansea vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

West Brom vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Bolton 3, Portsmouth 0

Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 4

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Charlton 2, Barnsley 0

Cheltenham 2, Derby 3

Exeter 1, Forest Green 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Oxford United 2

Ipswich 1, Plymouth 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln 0

Wycombe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Monday's Match

Port Vale 0, Peterborough 2

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Bolton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Charlton vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd

Shrewsbury vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunday's Match

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m. ppd

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 0

Carlisle 2, Newport County 0

Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd

Gillingham 2, Hartlepool 0

Harrogate Town 1, Stevenage 1

Leyton Orient 0, Barrow 0

Mansfield Town 1, Crewe 1

Rochdale 1, Colchester 2

Salford 2, Sutton United 0

Stockport County 2, Northampton 0

Swindon 5, Grimsby Town 0

Tranmere 1, Walsall 1

Saturday's Matches

Barrow vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Swindon vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Scunthorpe 0, Woking 2

Bromley 4, Yeovil 1

Tuesday's Matches

Wealdstone vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Boreham Wood vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Torquay United vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Altrincham 3, Maidenhead United 2

Barnet vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Solihull Moors 1, Aldershot 2

Wrexham vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Boreham Wood vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Maidstone United FC vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 12:20 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Boreham Wood vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Bromley vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.

Chesterfield vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.

Eastleigh vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.

Maidstone United FC vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.

Oldham vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.

Woking vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.

Yeovil vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Halifax Town vs. Scunthorpe, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Woking, 10 a.m. ppd

York City FC vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.