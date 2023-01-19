Sweden: Two brothers convicted of spying for Russia

Two Swedish men were convicted Thursday in Stockholm's District Court of espionage on behalf of Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU.

Peyman Kia was handed a life sentence, while his younger brother Payam Kia was sentenced to 10 years. The two Iranian-born brothers are naturalized Swedish citizens.

The pair were accused of passing information to Russia between 2011 and 2021.

What did the court say?

In its verdict, the Stockholm District Court said, "It is placed beyond reasonable doubt that the brothers, together and in consultation, without authorization and for the benefit of Russia and the GRU, acquired, forwarded and disclosed information."

Peyman Kia worked for Sweden's domestic intelligence agency Sapo between 2014 and 2015. He also worked for the country's armed forces.

The court found Peyman Kia guilty of gathering some 90 classified documents through his jobs. The court said in its statement that he was handed a life sentence as he had carried out espionage "of the most serious category" and that he had taken advantage of his employment to do so.

In Sweden, a life sentence generally means a minimum of 20 years in prison.

The younger of the two brothers was found guilty of planning the crime and managing contacts with the GRU.

Prosecutors said he passed on around 45 classified documents.

