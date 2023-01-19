Animal Feed Supplements Market-Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2022-2030

The Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Was Valued At Us$ 42640 Million In 2022. This Number Is Expected To Increase To Us$ 61217.2 Million By 2030, Advancing At A Cagr Of Around 4.1% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. This is due to the increasing consumption of meat around the world. In addition, growing awareness of the benefits of feed additives and recent outbreaks of various diseases are having a positive impact on the industry. Growing consumer awareness of livestock diseases such as swine flu and foot-and-mouth disease has raised concerns about meat quality and safety, leading to the use of feed additives.

This is due to the increasing demand for animal feed products that are rich in necessary nutrients. Growing demand for healthier nutrition for domestic livestock and pets drives the growth of the Indian animal feed supplement market during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is a specialized agency that advances the idea of ​​providing food for all. India is the country with the largest population of livestock and farm animals such as ruminants. A further increase in demand for dairy products and the associated overuse of ruminants for milk production will boost the growth of the Indian animal feed supplement market in the upcoming forecast period.

The increasing demand for milk production and other animal products from livestock requires animals to be fed healthier, more nutritious feeds to increase production. In addition, the demand for livestock meat such as chicken, goat, beef, and pork is increasing. is also increasing and will support the growth of the Indian animal feed supplement market over the next decade.

Animal Feed Supplements Market Top Segmentation:

Global Animal Feed Supplements by Key Players:

Evonik

Adisseo

CJ Group

Novus International

DSM

Meihua Group

Kemin Industries

Zoetis

CP Group

BASF

Sumitomo Chemical

ADM

Alltech

Biomin

Lonza

Global Bio-Chem

Lesaffre

Nutreco

DuPont

Novozymes

Global Animal Feed Supplements By Type:

Protein

Minerals

Vitamins

Energy Ingredients

Global Animal Feed Supplements By Application:

Ruminant

Poultry

Swine

Horses

Geographic Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive overview of various Animal Feed Supplements Markets coming from regions and countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, etc. For the period 2022-2030, the report provides revenue and market analysis by country and revenue and volume analysis by region of the world in the next-generation Animal Feed Supplements Market. It provides sales (consumption) and forecast analysis of various regional markets by application and type in terms of volume.

Animal Feed Supplements Market Segment By Region:

-North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

-South America

-The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

◘ Segment and Study Global Animal Feed Supplements, Production, Value, Consumption, Status (2016-2021), and Forecast (2022-2030)

◘ Focuses on the key Animal Feed Supplements manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

◘ To analyze global and critical areas’ needs and benefits, opportunities and challenges, trends and pitfalls.

◘ Identifying important processes and factors that promote or inhibit demand growth.

◘ Break the gap in member demand by connecting with high-growth members.

◘ To carefully target each market in terms of individual growth patterns and their desired offerings

◘ To share competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, and partner requirements.

◘ Strategic profiles of key players and in-depth analysis of their growth strategies

Reasons To Purchase This Report:

•Analyzing the market outlook using the latest trends and SWOT analysis.

•The market dynamics and growth opportunities for the future are both discussed.

•Analyzing market segments using qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating economic and non-economic factors.

•Analysis at the country and regional level that combines the demand and supply forces that are influencing the market growth.

•Data for each segment and sub-segment in terms of market value (USD Million) as well as volume (Units million).

•The competitive landscape includes the market share of the major players and the new strategies and projects implemented by players over the years.

