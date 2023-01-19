Clash of Clans Showcases Rabbit Year Publicity Animation, Releasing Limited-Edition Skins and Scenery

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 19 January 2023 - As the Spring Festival of the Chinese Rabbit Year approaches, Clash of Clans(COC), the game developed by famous Finnish mobile game developer Supercell, launches lots of Spring Festival-limited content and benefits for players. Taking the Asian market as the pivot as always, the game brings plenty of game content with the element of the Zodiac "Rabbit" to celebrate the Spring Festival of the Rabbit Year with all players!





In the past two years, Clash of Clans has launched publicity videos with the themes of "Chinese New Year's Market" and "the Great Wall," leaving deep impressions on the audience along with Spring Festival-specific content in the game. And again, in this Year of the Rabbit, COC showcased the exquisite publicity animation specifically for the Spring Festival. In the publicity animation named "May the Rabbit Be With You," the Wizard and the Rabbit, his fellow, come on the magic stage of shadow puppets, which integrates traditional Chinese elements such as the Year of the Rabbit and shadow puppets and brings a fantastic carnival! To watch this video, please visit https://youtu.be/_I9T4hxmZXU



New Highlights in Traditional Shadow Play



Starting from the familiar Clash 3D animation, this COC publicity video presented the "Magic Theatre," specifically launched for the Rabbit Year Spring Festival. On the stage of the theater, the Wizard performed his signature magic and recalled his fellow—a rabbit. Whether in clan war or performance, the rabbit has always accompanied the Wizard over the last ten years. So it is natural that the rabbit also engages in the performance during the Spring Festival. As the rabbit shows up, it rapidly jumps onto the stage curtain, with the animation style switching to a shadow play format and the kick-off of a magic show!



Fantastic and interesting shadow play guided the audience through a magical world with the Wizard and the rabbit—each scenery that they pass through is so friendly for those who are familiar with shadow play and traditional Chinese culture, and so miraculous for those who are unfamiliar.



After a series of magical adventures, the Wizard and the rabbit return to the stage, while the light and shadow remain at the back of the stage. This implies that the true hero, Lunar Queen, is on her way!



Starting from the Wizard's Spring Festival performance, the publicity video for COC created the atmosphere of the Chinese Spring Festival of the Rabbit Year with rabbit and shadow play elements, and introduced the brand new hero skin of the Lunar Queen with a complete story. Besides the commonly used 3D animation style, shadow puppet play as an agreeable presentation for the people in the Chinese cultural circle was applied in the publicity video, bringing the video new highlights and once again demonstrating the sincerity of the Supercell and COC teams for players.



New Scenery in the Rabbit Year, as well as Time-limited skin, is on the Way!



Since 2020, COC has released limited-edition skin during the Spring Festival. In 2022, the COC team made a first attempt to integrate the limited-edition skin with Chinese zodiacs and introduced the Lunar King (Tiger King) skin with fierce tiger styling in the Tiger Year. The Lunar Queen was naturally the star of the Rabbit Year 2023's Spring Festival!



The Lunar Queen retained the cuteness and naughtiness of rabbits in people's minds and was finetuned based on the combat strength of the Archer Queen. Its image reached the maximum balance of the elements and gave the Spring Festival skin a unique charm.



The main promotional scenery in the video, Magic Theatre, is actually the game's time-limited village scenery during the Spring Festival of the Rabbit Year! This scenery adopts red as the main tone of buildings and Chinese lanterns as the main lighting source, creating the strong and jubilant atmosphere of the Spring Festival. The shadow play stage on the upper right of the scenery is the same as the stage in the publicity video. And the shadow of the little rabbit triggers curiosity and anticipation among the audience towards the performance on the stage.



Except for the Spring Festival-limited hero skin and the village scenery, Warrior Champion—the ultimate reward of the Gold Pass—is also a hero skin full of Chinese style.



Corresponding with the Warrior collection skins launched during the past Spring Festival holidays, the Warrior Champion skin is definitely a must-have for players who are keen to collect hero skins.



Besides, the Rabbit Lantern from the publicity video will be launched in the game in the form of obstacles, and a sculpture decoration with the wizard and the rabbit elements, Magic Show statue, will also be added. Here comes another surprising gift from the COC team for all players!





All the hero skins, village scenery, and decorations mentioned above will be launched in the game during the Spring Festival, which players can either directly buy or obtain via challenge tasks. Don't miss the chance of getting the treasure if you are a loyal player of Clash of Clans!



As a mobile game that has been online for more than 10 years, Clash of Clans has always maintained a very high level of popularity worldwide. Such an achievement stems from its excellent gameplay on the one hand and the game team's persistence in bringing new content to players on the other. The Chinese Spring Festival is also the most important festival of the year for Malaysia, so Clash of Clans insists on introducing new content for the Chinese Spring Festival in the game as well as promoting this content to players in other countries and regions of the world, bringing a more valuable Spring Festival-limited gift for players.



