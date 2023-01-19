2023 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival to take place at Lotus Pond

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival will take place at Lotus Pond from Jan. 26 to Feb. 5, Kaohsiung City Tourism Bureau said in a press release on Thursday (Jan. 19).

The bureau on Thursday revealed the festival’s key visual design, which features the Dragon and Tiger Pagodas — the top attraction at Lotus Pond — and a rabbit to signify the Year of the Rabbit.

Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director Kao Min-lin (高閔琳) said that the Kaohsiung Lantern Festival has been moved to Lotus Lake in the Zuoying District for the first time. Based on the characteristic landscape of Lotus Pond, lanterns will be displayed on the water and on land, she added.

In addition, famous folk art troupes and performing arts groups such as Ba Jia Jiang, Guan Jian Shou, and the Song Jiang Battle Array have been invited to perform at the festival, Kao said. Along with special activities to promote the delicacies of local military dependents' villages and other local businesses, the festival is expected to appeal to Taiwanese and foreign visitors alike, she added.

Kaohsiung City Transportation Bureau encourages the public to take public transportation to the venue of the lantern festival. The public is encouraged to take a Taiwan Railways Administration train to Zuoying Station or take a bus to Zuoying South Station (左營南站) and walk three to seven minutes to the venue, CNA reported.

Those who take Kaohsiung Metro should disembark at MRT Zuoying Station and walk or take the “301 Lotus Pond lantern viewing bus” (301蓮潭賞燈公車) to the venue. The 301 lantern viewing bus will run from 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day during the festival period, with a bus service every 10 to 15 minutes. They can also opt to take bus numbers 205, 217, 218, 219, 301 to Zuoying South Station, per CNA.

For more information, visit the Kaohsiung Travel website.



(Kaohsiung City Tourism Bureau photo)