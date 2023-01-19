PCCW/HKT Launches Metaverse Virtual World PCCW-HKT Futurera

Virtual "Be ON Game" & Hong Kong's First Metaverse Staff Recruitment Game

“Be ON Game” Gold Bar



Collect gold bars in the mall and tackle thieves

“Be ON Game” Boat



Collect towels on the vessel while avoiding power cables

“Be ON Game” ONympics



Strive to score a goal by fake moves

“Be ON Game” Office



Race against time to collect all the items



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 January 2023 - PCCW (SEHK: 0008) & HKT (SEHK: 6823) - PCCW/HKT announces the launch of PCCW-HKT Futurera, a virtual world in The Sandbox metaverse, introducing over 20 missions for players, such as games based on popular ViuTV show "Be ON Game", and serving as Hong Kong's first metaverse staff recruitment to explore Web3.0 talent through gamification.Susanna Hui, Group Managing Director of HKT, said, "The Group's diverse business has enabled us to build Futurera – our unique virtual world in the metaverse. Embodying our unrivalled edge in technology, communications and content, Futurera brings popular characters and games to the virtual world. By attracting the public to learn about and experience metaverse, we are helping Hong Kong prepare itself for the prime opportunities presented by Web3.0.""Technological development and talent go hand in hand. We are delighted to be Hong Kong's first corporation to recruit staff in The Sandbox metaverse. In addition to enriching the Group's talent pool, we are also taking metaverse beyond the objective of audiovisual entertainment to realise online-to-offline applications. We hope to inspire our industry peers to further explore the potential of metaverse to broaden its use cases.""Be ON Game", Now on Metaverse: Find the Hidden ContentTimed with The Sandbox's Lunar New Year Mini-season launch, Futurera is opening its doors to The Sandbox users starting today. Players can take part in over 20 missions in Futurera, 7 of which originate from "Be ON Game". Players who complete all missions stand to gain access to a mystery spot, where they will find hidden content presented by the cast of "Be ON Game".With Web 3.0 being a key direction for future Internet development, enterprises are keen to recruit staff with the relevant knowledge. After successfully completing the “PLAY TO GET A JOB Interview” mission, players who are interested in becoming a member of the Futurera creative team and taking part in shaping the virtual world of metaverse can easily access our talent recruitment website via a QR code to apply for a Web3.0 role. This role is open to all interested candidates until 28 February 2023.Aiming to introduce metaverse to our users, we proactively seek to make all our customers Web3.0-ready. Under HKT, 1O1O/csl collaborated with The Sandbox to launch Metaverse Academy, a workshop that was warmly welcomed by our customers last month. In February, 1O1O/csl will be hosting another Metaverse Academy as well as setting up The Sandbox experience booths at three of our flagship stores. Customers can gain an understanding of the basics and applications of metaverse under the guidance of experts, such as opening an account to access metaverse and designing an avatar, so that they are effortlessly equipped to become a member of metaverse. For details, please refer to Facebook page of 1O1O/csl.Hashtag: #PCCW #HKT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About PCCW