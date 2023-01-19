Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Refocusing On The Market Size Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

During the period 2017-2025, global demand for rehabilitation robotics is expected to grow by 28.9% annually and reach a cumulative market value of multi-billion-dollar scale. predicts the global market to expand rapidly owing to an accelerating adoption of microprocessor controlled prosthetics (MPC prosthetics), handicap assistive robots, healthcare exoskeleton systems and others to address disability and amputation caused by stroke, orthopedic disorder and other diseases/accidents across the world. Robotic rehabilitation therapy, bionic limbs and assistive technologies are dramatically transforming the landscape of healthcare industry and lifestyle of patients and disables.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016-2025 by Product Type (Exoskeletons, MPC Prosthetics, Assistive Robots), Application (Stroke, Orthopedics, Others), Body, Mobility and Region is based on a comprehensive research of the rehabilitation robotics market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. Highlighted with 31 tables and 58 figures, this 170-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

M&A and Partnership

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global rehabilitation robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report also quantifies global rehabilitation robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product type, application, body, mobility and region.

Key Players:

AlterG, Inc.

Assistive Innovations Corp.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

BionX Medical Technologies, Inc.

A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd. (Endolite)

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Focal Meditech

Freedom Innovations, LLC

Hocoma

Instead Technologies Ltd.

Invacare Corporation

Kinova Robotics

Myomo

Ossur

Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Plc.

SynTouch LLC

Teh Lin Prosthetic & Orthopaedic Inc.

Touch Bionics Inc.

S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025. Regional spread of each sub-market is also studied in terms of annual sales value for 2014-2015.

MPC Prosthetics

Assistive Robots

Healthcare Exoskeletons

Others

On basis of application, the global market is divided into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025.

Stroke

Orthopedics

Others

Based on body function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2016, 2017, and 2025 for each section.

Upper-extremity Rehabilitation Robots

Lower-extremity Rehabilitation Robots

Based on robot mobility, the global market is split into the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section.

Mobile Rehabilitation Robots

Fixed-base Rehabilitation Robots

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for every single year over 2014-2025. The breakdown of regional and national market by product type over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles 32 rehabilitation robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

The main goals of report are:

To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.

To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.

To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.

To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.

To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.

To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.

To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.

To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.

