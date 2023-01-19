Global Robotic Exoskeletons Market Size Key Priority Areas Of Action And Enhancing Risk Management Capacities 2022-2030

During the forecast 2017-2023 period, global demand for robotic exoskeletons is poised to a cumulative market value of over $3.7 billion including sales, rent, lease, commission fee and other sources. This represents an exceptional and accelerating growth with a CAGR of more than 40% in terms of annual revenue across the globe. Highlighted with 22 tables and 83 figures, this 167-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Global Robotic Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023 by Industrial Vertical, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology and Region is based on a comprehensive research of the robotic exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, partnership and fundraising landscape. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global robotic exoskeletons market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report quantifies global robotic exoskeletons market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Industrial Vertical, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology and Region.



Key Players:

AlterG, Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Myomo

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

RB3D

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Plc.

Sarcos Corporation

S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2023:

Healthcare Sector (further segmented into Rehabilitation and Mobility Aid by application)

Military Sector

Industrial Sector (further segmented into Manufacture, Construction, Logistics, and Other Applications)

Civilian Sector

On basis of mobility type, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue data provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023 duration:

Mobile Exoskeletons

Stationary Exoskeletons

Tethered Exoskeletons

On basis of product function, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue available for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023 duration:

Upper Body Exoskeletons

Lower Body Exoskeletons

Full Body Exoskeletons

On basis of power technology, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue forecast for each section covering 2014-2023:

Active Exoskeletons (by power type, this section is further classified into Electric Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Fuel Cell, and Others)

Passive Exoskeletons

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America

RoW

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of robotic exoskeletons are available for every single year over 2014-2023.

The report also includes global annual shipment 2014-2023 based on direct sales, the split of overall revenue by revenue mode over the forecast years, average selling price of robotic exoskeletons for 2014-2023, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 16 robotic exoskeleton vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

The main goals of report are:

To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.

To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.

To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.

To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.

To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.

To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.

To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.

To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.

