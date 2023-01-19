Global Powered Exoskeletons Market Size Supply, Demand, And Future Forecasts 2022-2030

During the period 2017-2023, global demand for powered exoskeletons is estimated to reach a cumulative market value of over $2.63 billion including sales, rent, lease, royalty payment and other sources. Report Ocean predicts the overall shipment from direct sales for 2017-2023 to reach 28,820 units owing to an exceptional and accelerating growth. Highlighted with 22 tables and 74 figures, this 159-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4483

Global Powered Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023 by Application, Body, Motor and Region is based on a comprehensive research of the powered exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, partnership and fundraising landscape. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global powered exoskeletons market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report quantifies global powered exoskeletons market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, Body, Motor and Region.

Key Players:

AlterG, Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Myomo

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

RB3D

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Plc.

Sarcos Corporation

S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2023:

Healthcare Sector (further segmented into Rehabilitation and Mobility Aid by application)

Military Sector

Industrial Sector (further segmented into Manufacture, Construction, Logistics, and Other Applications)

Civilian Sector

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4483

On basis of body, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue available for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023 duration:

Upper Body Exoskeletons

Lower Body Exoskeletons

Full Body Exoskeletons

On basis of motor, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue forecast for each section covering 2014-2023:

Electric Actuator

Pneumatic Actuator

Hydraulic Actuator

Fuel Cell

Others

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America

RoW

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue of powered exoskeletons are available for every single year over 2014-2023.

The report also includes global annual shipment 2014-2023 based on direct sales, the breakdown of overall revenue by revenue mode over the forecast years, average selling price of powered exoskeletons for 2014-2023, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 16 exoskeleton vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

The main goals of report are:

To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.

To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.

To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.

To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.

To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.

To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.

To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.

To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4483

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com

Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market

Contact Center Software Market

Mobile VAS Market

Medical Exoskeleton Market

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market

FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market

Process Orchestration Market

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Cloud Managed Services Market

Blockchain In Insurance Market