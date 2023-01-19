Drones for Real Estate and Construction Market Size Top Leading Countries, Companies, Revenue, Challenges And Forecast 2030

The COVID-19 effects on the keyword market are also discussed in detail in the research, along with the market’s predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030. Highlighted with 7 tables and 73 figures, this 173-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy. Global demand for drones in real estate & construction industry will reach a cumulative market value of $20.5 billion and a total shipment of over 6.3 million units for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending. This represents a continued growth with two-digit CAGRs in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of drones for overall real estate & construction industry.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Drones for Real Estate & Construction Industry: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research study of the real estate & construction drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, and Porter’s Fiver Forces. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global UAVs market for real estate & construction industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report quantifies global real estate & construction drones market in each and every aspect of the classification from perspectives of industrial vertical, end-user, drone application, and region.

Key Players:

3D Robotics Inc

Aerial Imaging Resources

AeroVironment, Inc.

Agribotix LLC

Aibotix GmbH

AirBorn Imaging

Airware, Inc.

AutoCopter Corp.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Cenpac Images

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Delair-Tech

DroneDeploy

DroneVU Studios

Eagle UAV Services

Navix Drones, LLC

Phoenix Drone Services LLC

Precision Drone

Schiebel

senseFly/Parrot

Skycatch Inc

The Drone Co.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yuneec International

On basis of industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following two sections with annual shipment and revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:

Construction Industry

Real Estate

On basis of drone application, the global market is studied in the following segments with sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

Land Management

Construction Process

Structure Inspection

Property Marketing

Other Applications

On basis of UAV end-user, the global drones market in real estate & construction industry is segmented into four sections with annual revenue and unit shipment data available for each section in every year of 2014-2025:

Residential Property

Commercial Property

Industrial Property

Public Property

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated regarding the global drones market for real estate & construction industry:

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of UAV systems for real estate & construction industry are available for every single year over 2014-2025. Data regarding annual shipment is also provided at regional level for each year of 2014-2025.

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 25 drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

The main goals of report are:

To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.

To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.

To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.

To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.

To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.

To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.

To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.

To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.

