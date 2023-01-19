Drones for Insurance Market Size By Analyzing End User’s Consumption Tendency And Tactical Business Planning 2022-2030

Global demand for drones in insurance industry will reach a cumulative market value of $3.57 billion and a total shipment of over 1.55 million units for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending. This represents a continued and accelerating growth with two-digit CAGRs in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of drones for insurance claims processing, risk assessments, property appraisal and others. Highlighted with 6 tables and 74 figures, this 163-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.
The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.
Drones for Insurance Industry: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research study of the insurance-inspection drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, and Porter’s Fiver Forces. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global UAVs market for insurance industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
The report quantifies global insurance drones market in each and every aspect of the classification from perspectives of subsystem, drone application, technology and region.
Key Players:
- 3D Robotics
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Aeryon Labs
- Airware Inc
- Arch Aerial LLC
- Ascending Technologies GmbH
- Cyberhawk Innovations
- Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)
- Delta Drone
- Draganfly Innovations
- DroneDeploy
- Eagle UAV Services
- GoPro, Inc.
- HUVRData, LLC
- Kespry Inc.
- Marcus UAV Inc
- Precision Drone
- Sarl Dronotec
- senseFly/Parrot
- Skycatch
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
- Yuneec International
Based on UAV subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:
- Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)
- Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)
- Drones Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)
On basis of drone application, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual shipment and sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:
- Claims Processing
- Risk Assessments
- Property Appraisal and Others
On basis of UAV technology, the global market is divided into six segments with annual revenue data available for each segment in every year of 2014-2025:
- Energy and Propulsion
- Data Collecting and Processing
- Steering and Positioning
- Automation Systems
- Communications and Relays
- Cyber Security
Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated regarding the global drones market for insurance industry:
- APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of UAV systems for insurance industry are available for every single year over 2014-2025. Data regarding annual shipment are also provided at regional level for each year of 2014-2025.
The report also includes current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 22 drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
The main goals of report are:
- To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.
- To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.
- To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.
- To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.
- To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.
- To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.
- To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.
- To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.
- To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.
