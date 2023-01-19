Civilian/Commercial Drones Market Size Key Priority Areas Of Action And Enhancing Risk Management Capacities 2022-2030

Global demand for civilian drones in 2025 will explode to over $$units in terms of annual shipment and $$billion in terms of sales revenue to set up a new history high peak. This represents an exceptional $$% increase yearly by shipment and $$% growth annually by revenue between 2016 and 2025. Highlighted with 13 tables and 99 figures, this 280-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Civilian/Commercial Drones Market 2016-2025: Worldwide Analysis, Risk Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research study of the commercial drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, M&A landscape as well as fundraising trends. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global civilian/commercial UAVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report quantifies global commercial drones market in each and every aspect of the classification from perspectives of UAV subsystem, drone application, UAV frame, technology, and region.

Key Players:

3D Robotics (US)

Aeronautics Ltd. (Israel)

AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

Aeryon Labs (Canada)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US)

Agribotix LLC (US)

Aibotix GmbH (Germany)

Airware, Inc. (US)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)

Amazon (US)

Ascending Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Aurora Flight (US)

AutoCopter Corp. (U.S.)

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (China)

CybAero AB (Sweden)

Cyberhawk Innovations (UK)

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI) (China)

Delair-Tech (France)

Delta Drone S.A. (France)

Denel Dynamics (South Africa)

Draganfly Innovations (Canada)

DroneDeploy (U.S.)

Eagle UAV Services (U.S.)

EHANG, Inc. (China)

Facebook (US)

Flirtey (US)

FT SISTEMAS S.A. (Brazil)

Google (US)

GoPro, Inc. (US)

Guangzhou Geeklink Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (Xaircraft) (China)

Hobbico, Inc. (US)

HoneyComb Corporation (US)

Hubsan Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

HUVRData, LLC (US)

L-3 Communications (US)

Leonardo-Finmeccanica (Italy)

Marcus UAV Inc (US)

Precision Drone (US)

PrecisionHawk (US)

Prox Dynamics (Norway)

Proxy Technologies (US)

Safran (France)

Schiebel (Austria)

senseFly (Switzerland)

Skycatch Inc (US)

Sky-Futures (UK)

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (US)

URSULA Agriculture (U.K.)

Walkera (China)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Yuneec International (China)

Based on UAV subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:

Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)

Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)

Drones Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)

By application field of civilian/commercial drones, the following key segments of the market are studied with both annual shipment and sales revenue provided for each segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

Agriculture

Real Estate, Geology and Infrastructure

Insurance Industry

Energy Sector

Industry and Manufacture

Personal and Hobby

Logistics and Retail

Police and Public Safety

Media and Entertainment

Disaster and Emergency Response

Environmental Monitoring

Others

On basis of UAV frame type, the global market is segmented into four sections with annual revenue and unit shipment data available for each section in every year of 2014-2025:

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Nano Drones

Hybrid Drones

On basis of UAV technology, the global market is divided into six segments with annual revenue data available for each segment in every year of 2014-2025:

Energy and Propulsion

Data Collecting and Processing

Steering and Positioning

Automation Systems

Communications and Relays

Cyber Security

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Rest of World including Arica and Middle East)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of civilian UAV systems are available for every single year over 2014-2025. Data regarding annual shipment is also provided at regional level for every year of 2014-2025.

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 51 drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

The main goals of report are:

To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.

To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.

To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.

To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.

To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.

To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.

To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.

To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.

