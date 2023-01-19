Global Logistics Robots Market Size Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022-2030

Global logistics robots market is expected to witness a very strong growth and reach around $11.18 billion in 2022, including sales of robotics hardware, software and service spending. The accelerating deployment of robotic solutions in logistics environment is driven by the shortage of human workforce, the increasing trade and online retail business, and technological advancement. Highlighted with 3 tables and 66 figures, this 187-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Global Logistics Robots Market 2016-2022 by System Component, Operation Environment, Application, Product Type, and by Geography examines the global logistics robots market through a comprehensive research and in-depth analysis of premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the industrial value chain. This report reviews global economic environments and logistics industry, and provides a complete analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments. The report quantifies the global logistics robots market from perspectives of robotics system component, operation environment, robot application, product type, and geographic landscape.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market trend overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising activities.

Key Players:

ABB

KUKA

Fanuc

Yaskawa Motoman

Fetch Robotics

Amazon Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics

Adept Technology

Apex

Denso Wave Inc.

Epson Robotics

Honda

Mitsubishi

Nachi

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

Pari

TM

Staubli International AG

Yamaha

Daifuku

BluePrint Automation BPA

IMA Industries

Pro Mach

Gebo Cermex

MSK Covertech

Panasonic

On basis of system component, the market is segmented into three sections:

Hardware (includes robot body and peripheral equipment)

Software

Service Spending (includes systems engineering (installing, programming, and integrating) and project management)

On basis of operation environment, the market is segmented into four sectors:

Factory Logistics Robots

Warehouse Logistics Robots

Outdoor Logistics Robots

Other Logistics Robots

The global logistics robots market is also divided into six sub-categories on basis of robotic application:

Palletizing and Depalletizing

Pick and Place

Loading and Unloading

Packaging and Co-packing

Shipment and Delivery

Other Applications

By product type, the global market is studied as the following four sections:

Robotic Arms

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Others

Geographically, the global market is segmented into five regions:

APAC

Europe

North America

Latin America

The Rest of World (RoW)

Global data about annual revenue generated from logistics robots is available for each sub-market over the coverage of 2014-2022. Specific analysis and forecast of annual sales revenue over 2014-2022 have been performed for 14 important national markets including U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Italy. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles 27 logistics robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

The main goals of report are:

To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.

To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.

To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.

To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.

To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.

To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.

To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.

To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.

