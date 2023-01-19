Global Agricultural Robots Market Size 2022- Advance Study Focusing On Analysis Latest Trends Till 2030

The global population is expected to reach 9 billion people by 2050, which requires double agricultural production in order to meet food demands. Artificial intelligence robotics is one of the new and innovative technologies that will help to overcome these challenges. An increasing number of agricultural robots are being developed and deployed that are capable of complex tasks. Accounting in robotics hardware, software as well as service expenditure, global agri-bots market is expected to reach $11.1 billion in 2020 and explode to $30.8 billion in 2025 as more and more farmbots will be used to increase productivity. Highlighted with 7 tables and 103 figures, this 273-page report provides newly updated data and exhaustive analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Global Agricultural Robots Market 2016-2025 by Application (Field Farming, Indoor Farming, Livestock Management, Horticulture), Technology (UAVs, Driverless Tractors, Milking Robots and Others), and by Geography examines the global agricultural robots market through a comprehensive research and in-depth analysis of premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments, this report provides a thorough analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and study of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, M&A landscape as well as fundraising trend.

Key Players:

3D Robotics (US)

ABB Robotics (Switzerland)

AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

AGCO Corporation (US)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US)

Ag Leader Technology (US)

Agribotix LLC (US)

AGROBOT (Spain)

AIBrain (USA)

Airware, Inc. (US)

AMAZONEN-Werke H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Appareo Systems (US)

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (US)

Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US)

AutoProbe Technologies LLC (US)

Blue River Technology (US)

BouMatic Robotics B.V. (Netherlands)

Clearpath Robotics, Inc. (Canada)

CNH Industrial N.V. (Case IH) (UK)

Conic System S.L. (Spain)

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI) (China)

Deepfield Robotics (Germany)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (US)

The report quantifies the global agricultural robots market from perspectives of application, technology, and geographic distribution.

On basis of agri-robot application, the market is segmented into four fields:

Field Farming

Livestock Management

Indoor Farming

Horticulture and Others

On basis of agribot technology, the following sub-categories of global market are studied:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Driverless Tractors

Milking Robots

Other Robots

Geographically, the global market is segmented into five regions and fully characterized:

APAC

Europe

North America

Latin America

RoW (Rest of World)

Global data is available for both annual shipment and sales revenue generated from agricultural robots in each sub-market over the period of 2014-2025. Specific analysis and forecast of annual shipment and sales revenue over 2014-2025 are conducted for 14 important national markets including U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France, South Korea, and Australia. North American region leads the global agricultural robots market while strongest growth potential exists in APAC market over the forecast years. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles 61 agri-bot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

The main goals of report are:

To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.

To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.

To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.

To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.

To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.

To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.

To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.

To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.

