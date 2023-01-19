Global Agricultural Drones Market Size Dynamics, Segments And Trends In The 2022-2030

Report Ocean predicts the global agricultural drones or UAVs market to grow phenomenally at 37.1% per annum by unit shipment, and 28.9% yearly on average by annual sales revenue generated from agricultural UAV hardware, drone software and servicing section over the next decade (2016-2025). Highlighted with 6 tables and 82 figures, this 211-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4495

Agriculture is considered as a prime area of potential growth in the drone industry because of the technology’s ability to help survey crops and gather real-time information on farmland. Crop-spraying drones are suitable for all kinds of complex terrain, crops and plantations of varying heights. In addition, precise and accurate crop spraying ensures the best coverage and application of fertilizers or pesticides on lands. Agricultural drones are anticipated to account for a significant and ever-growing portion of the overall agricultural drones industry in the next decade.

Global Agricultural Drones Market 2016-2025 by System Segment, Application, Product Type, and by Region examines the global agricultural drones market through a comprehensive research and profound analysis of premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. After reviewing global economic environments and global agricultural sector, this report provides a detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments. Qualitative market analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, market outlook, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, M&A landscape as well as fundraising trends.

Key Players:

3D Robotics (US)

AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

Aeryon Labs (Canada)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US)

Agribotix LLC (US)

Airware, Inc. (US)

Ascending Technologies GmbH (Germany)

AutoCopter Corp. (U.S.)

Boeing (US)

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI) (China)

Delair-Tech (France)

Draganfly Innovations (Canada)

Dreamhammer, Inc. (US)

DroneDeploy (U.S.)

Eagle UAV Services (U.S.)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (US)

GoPro, Inc. (US)

HoneyComb Corporation (US)

Hubsan Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

HUVRData, LLC (US)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel )

Marcus UAV Inc (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Precision Drone (US)

PrecisionHawk (US)

Proxy Technologies (US)

Schiebel (Austria)

senseFly (Switzerland)

Skycatch Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (US)

URSULA Agriculture (U.K.)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The report quantifies global agricultural drones market from perspectives of UAV system segment, agri-drone application, rotor type, and region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4495

Based on UAV system segment, the global market is segmented into the following three sections:

Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)

Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)

Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)

By application field of agricultural drones, the following key segments of the market are studied:

Crop Spraying

Field Mapping

Pest Control

Seeding

Livestock Management

Others

On basis of rotor type or lifting technology, the global market is segmented into four sections:

Fixed-Wing Drones

Multi-Rotor Drones

Single-Rotor Drones

Hybrid-Rotor Drones

Geographically, the following five regions are fully investigated:

APAC

Europe

North America

Latin America

RoW

Global data is available for annual shipment and annual revenue generated from agricultural drones in each sub-market over the duration of 2014-2025. Specific analysis and forecast of annual shipment and sales revenue over 2014-2025 are performed for 14 important national markets including U.S., Japan, Germany, South Korea, Australia, China, and UK. North America is expected to maintain the largest regional market due to substantial R&D investment and higher penetration rate of UAVs over the next decade. Asia-Pacific region will witness the strongest growth owing to the untapped market and accelerating adoption of agricultural drones.

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the main agricultural drones on market, and profiles 32 agri-drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

The main goals of report are:

To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.

To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.

To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.

To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.

To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.

To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.

To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.

To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4495

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market

Cardiac Catheters and Guidewires Market

Category Management Software Market

Cheese Analogue Market

Data Fabric Market

Decentralized Finance Market

MS Polymer Adhesives Market

Nail Care Products Market

Ophthalmic Equipment Market

Optical Film Market