Global Material Handling Cobots Market Size, Value Projected To Expand By 2022-2030

Collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) are smaller, smarter, more affordable, use-friendly and flexible automatic solutions than traditional industrial robotics, especially suitable and appealing to SMEs for industrial manufacture. Cobots designed for material handling process represent the most prevalent application of collaborative robots. Driven by global competition, global material handling cobots market is expect to witness a phenomenal growth, as an increasing number of industrial manufacturers including SMEs are deploying more material handling cobots to assist human workforce in their workshops. Highlighted with 4 tables and 110 figures, this 198-page report provides detailed segmentation and timely data to help clients targeting the global market to identify market opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Global Material Handling Cobots Market by End-user, Application, and Region – Analysis and Outlook 2016-2022 examines the global material handling cobot market through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments and trends of end-user industrial sectors, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments. The report quantifies the global material handling cobots market from an end-user, application, and region perspective over the coverage of 2014-2022. Global data is available for unit shipment, sales from hardware, and combined revenue generated from hardware and software of material handling cobots in each sub-market. Current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players are also enclosed in the report.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend.

On basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry, machinery & metal industry, chemical, rubber & plastics industry, food & beverage industry and other industrial sectors. The automotive industry has been the largest consumer of newly ordered material handling cobots.

On basis of application, the market is segmented into pick & place, palletizing, packaging, and others. Pick and place represents the largest application among all the usage of material handling cobots in industrial manufacture.

Key Players:

ABB

KUKA

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

Fanuc

Adept Technology

Bionic Robotics GmbH

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

Scape Technologies A/S

Blue Ocean Robotics GmbH

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for 11 important national markets including U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Italy. APAC region leads the global material handling cobots market in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

The major challenges for material handling cobots market are safety concerns, technological difficulty of improving payload capacity & speed of cobots, and low penetration rates of industrial cobots.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

The main goals of report are:

To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.

To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.

To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.

To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.

To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.

To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.

To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.

To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.

