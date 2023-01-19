Taiwan premier tenders resignation to make way for Cabinet reshuffle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said in a Facebook post that he tendered his resignation again to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday evening (Jan. 19) and that his entire Cabinet would also resign.

Su tendered his resignation to Tsai after the legislature passed the Central Government General Budget bill, according to TVBS.

Tsai appointed Su in 2019, taking over from then Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) after Lai resigned following the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) defeat in the 2018 local elections.

After the DPP loss in the November local elections, Su orally tendered his resignation to Tsai, who dissuaded him from resigning that time.

Su's resignation makes way for President Tsai to appoint a new premier and reshuffle the Cabinet.