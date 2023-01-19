Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan premier tenders resignation to make way for Cabinet reshuffle

Su is expected to lead the mass resignation of the Cabinet in no time

  133
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/19 19:02
Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang. 

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said in a Facebook post that he tendered his resignation again to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday evening (Jan. 19) and that his entire Cabinet would also resign.

Su tendered his resignation to Tsai after the legislature passed the Central Government General Budget bill, according to TVBS.

Tsai appointed Su in 2019, taking over from then Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) after Lai resigned following the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) defeat in the 2018 local elections.

After the DPP loss in the November local elections, Su orally tendered his resignation to Tsai, who dissuaded him from resigning that time.

Su's resignation makes way for President Tsai to appoint a new premier and reshuffle the Cabinet.
Su Tseng-chang
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

American fears that Lai Ching-te is 'pro-Taiwan independence'
American fears that Lai Ching-te is 'pro-Taiwan independence'
2023/01/19 11:26
US senator reaffirms congressional support for Taiwan
US senator reaffirms congressional support for Taiwan
2023/01/17 12:28
We're all pro-Taiwan independence now
We're all pro-Taiwan independence now
2023/01/16 21:06
Swiss politicians plan to visit Taiwan in February
Swiss politicians plan to visit Taiwan in February
2023/01/16 10:52
Taiwan president writes message of condolence for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Taiwan president writes message of condolence for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
2023/01/13 18:05