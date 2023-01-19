Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan ranked 3rd safest country in world

Walking alone during day and night both rated 'very high' for safety

  150
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/19 18:28
(Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

(Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been ranked as the third-safest country in the world in 2023 by Numbeo.

Under Numbeo's Safety Index, Taiwan came in third place with a score of 83.8, trailing only Qatar, which came in first with a score of 85.2, and second-place United Arab Emirates with a score of 84.9. Trailing Taiwan in fourth place was the Isle of Man, followed by Oman, Hong Kong, Armenia, Japan, Switzerland, and Bahrain, rounding out the top 10.

Crime rates in Taiwan

On the page for Taiwan, the country ranked "very low" for the level of crime and worries about home invasions/theft, muggings/robberies, car theft, objects from car stolen, attacks, insults, vandalism/theft, and assault/armed robbery. A rating of "very low" was also listed for worries about being subject to "physical attack because of your skin color, ethnic origin, gender, or religion."

A "low" rating was issued for problems with people using or dealing drugs and corruption and bribery. However, a rating of "moderate" was listed for crimes increasing over the past three years.

Safety in Taiwan

Walking alone during the day received a rating of "very high" in terms of safety, while walking alone at night also received an appraisal of "very high."

The ratings were based on the input of 524 contributors. According to Numbeo, the data is derived from the "perceptions of visitors" to the site within the past three years.
Taiwan ranking
ranking
safety
Numbeo
crime
living in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Man sucked to bottom of pool at Taiwan's Farglory Hotel Hualien
Man sucked to bottom of pool at Taiwan's Farglory Hotel Hualien
2023/01/18 12:21
Taiwan’s EVA Air rated 9th-safest airline in the world
Taiwan’s EVA Air rated 9th-safest airline in the world
2023/01/17 17:42
Taiwan rejects 1,100 kg of instant noodles from South Korea for pesticide traces
Taiwan rejects 1,100 kg of instant noodles from South Korea for pesticide traces
2023/01/17 17:26
Taipei mayor addresses pedestrian safety on road in viral Reddit photo
Taipei mayor addresses pedestrian safety on road in viral Reddit photo
2023/01/15 16:27
Taiwan actor Kai Ko severely injured during filming of Netflix series
Taiwan actor Kai Ko severely injured during filming of Netflix series
2023/01/09 19:45