Taiwan ranked 3rd safest country in world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been ranked as the third-safest country in the world in 2023 by Numbeo.

Under Numbeo's Safety Index, Taiwan came in third place with a score of 83.8, trailing only Qatar, which came in first with a score of 85.2, and second-place United Arab Emirates with a score of 84.9. Trailing Taiwan in fourth place was the Isle of Man, followed by Oman, Hong Kong, Armenia, Japan, Switzerland, and Bahrain, rounding out the top 10.

Crime rates in Taiwan

On the page for Taiwan, the country ranked "very low" for the level of crime and worries about home invasions/theft, muggings/robberies, car theft, objects from car stolen, attacks, insults, vandalism/theft, and assault/armed robbery. A rating of "very low" was also listed for worries about being subject to "physical attack because of your skin color, ethnic origin, gender, or religion."

A "low" rating was issued for problems with people using or dealing drugs and corruption and bribery. However, a rating of "moderate" was listed for crimes increasing over the past three years.

Safety in Taiwan

Walking alone during the day received a rating of "very high" in terms of safety, while walking alone at night also received an appraisal of "very high."

The ratings were based on the input of 524 contributors. According to Numbeo, the data is derived from the "perceptions of visitors" to the site within the past three years.