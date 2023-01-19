Japanese LDP legislator Nagasaka voices support for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a visit to the Legislative Yuan on Thursday (Jan. 18), Japanese lawmaker Nagasaka Yasumasa said his country would do its utmost to support peace and stability in Taiwan.

His delegation, including three other members of the Diet, was welcomed by Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) during the morning, the Liberty Times reported. Taiwan’s top lawmaker noted how Nagasaka most recently visited the country for National Day last October and Yilan County, where You is from.

From Yilan County, Nagasaka had been able to see the Japanese island of Yonaguni in the distance, making him realize how close the two countries were, not just figuratively, but also literally, You said. The two lawmakers met again one month later, as the speaker of the Legislative Yuan visited Japan.

He noted how China had followed its economic reforms by increasing repression of dissent at home and by expansionist designs overseas, raising tension in the Indo-Pacific region and posing a threat to world peace.

You said he hoped deeper cooperation based on shared values of freedom and democracy could in the end lead to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Nagasaka responded by saying he advocated a further strengthening of exchanges in a variety of fields to deepen the relationship between the two countries, per the Liberty Times.