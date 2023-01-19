Donnie Yen's new film Sakra to screen in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Donnie Yen's latest film "Sakra," adapted from Jin Yong's novel, is set to screen in Taiwan on the night before the lunar New Year's Eve holidays. It was previewed to the media on Tuesday (Jan. 17).

Adapted from the acclaimed novelist Jin Yong’s (金庸) “Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils,” Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen, 59, released his new wuxia film “Sakra.” Yen is also the director and co-produced the film with Wong Jing (王晶).

Additionally, the film features award-winning Chinese actress Cya Liu (劉雅瑟), Wu Yue (吳樾), and veteran actress Kara Wai (惠英紅).

The story centers on the character “Qiao Feng" from the original novel. Feng is the leader of the Beggars’ Gang in the Song Dynasty and is best known for his signature and powerful martial art moves: The Eighteen Subduing Dragon Palms and the Dog Beating Staff Technique. However, he has been set up and deprived of his title.

On his journey, he must find his biological parents in order to prove his innocence, but along the way meaningless disputes force him to seemingly fight the whole world alone. Among the tragedies he faces, the hero meets his true love but then mistakenly kills her himself.

Yen has wanted to make a wuxia film for a long time. It is not just a cover version but has injected new ideas for the story and found new ways of shooting it, he stated in a press release.

The “Ip Man” shared his admiration for the leading fictional character. “Feng has charisma and his kung fu is amazing, but the most valuable part of this man is his heart and endurance. No matter how much people insult or wrong him, he bears it.”

“Feng steps out to defend his country and justice.” Yen said that “The Avengers” is cool, but we can also make our own super-powerful wuxia movie.

The film will screen in Taiwan on Jan. 20.