Cold waves to hit Taiwan during LNY holilday, dropping temperatures to 6 C

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several cold waves are forecast to hit during the 10-day Lunar New Year holiday (Jan. 20 -29), dropping temperatures to as low as six degrees Celsius in some flat areas, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said Thursday (Jan. 19).

Wu said that the northeast monsoon will strengthen slightly from Friday (Jan. 20) to Saturday (Lunar New Year’s Eve), and during these two days, daytime temperatures will drop slightly, but low temperatures will not change much in northern Taiwan, CNA reported. Local rain is expected in the north coast, Greater Taipei, and the eastern half of the country, while mostly sunny conditions are expected south of Hsinchu.

The meteorologist said cold air will weaken and temperatures will rise on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 before another strong cold wave hits Taiwan from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, with the low temperatures in flat areas expected to plummet to 6 C and a chance of snowfall expected on the high mountains.

The cold air will gradually weaken and temperatures will rise again on Jan. 26 and 27. Wu added another relatively weaker cold wave is forecast to arrive on Jan. 28, per CNA.