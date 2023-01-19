Photo of the Day: Diamond in the rough spotted in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This photo of Taipei 101 rising out of a back alley on a sunny day went viral earlier this week.

On Tuesday (Jan. 17), Bubble Tea Island posted this photo on Twitter, and wrote that "Taiwan's urban mess can sometimes be charming." The post soon gained 1,128 likes and over 60,000 views.

The author of the post told Taiwan News that the photo was taken in November in an alley close to Da'an Park. Followers agreed that they enjoy the "mess" of Taiwan's streets as well:

"I love the mess of Taiwan streets too. I am sure the photographer just picked a quiet time to snap this picture."

"Order in chaos, this is Taiwan's road culture, local people will understand."

"Love Taiwan's urban mess!"



(Twitter, Bubble Tea island photo)