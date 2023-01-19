Taiwan scratch card lotto player wins NT$2 million plus Mercedes SUV

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A middle-aged Taiwanese man in southern Taiwan won the NT$2 million (US$65,000) scratch card lottery jackpot, including a brand-new Mercedes-Benz SUV, the Taiwan Lottery said on Thursday (Jan. 19).

On Jan. 4, the Taiwan Lottery launched the first wave of six new scratch cards for the Year of the Rabbit. Among these is the annual jackpot prize the "NT$20 million Super Red Envelope," which includes seven top prizes of NT$20 million. Each Super Red Envelope costs NT$2,000, while no winner of the top prizes has been announced yet.

There are 10 second prizes that consist of NT$2 million plus a Mercedes-Benz GLA180 SUV. Also being awarded are 850 third prizes worth NT$1 million each.

The total number of awards exceeds NT$5.9 million and the combined jackpot of all prizes is NT$12.7 billion. Although there have yet to be any winners of the top prize, there is one second prize winner, and 93 have won the NT$1 million third prize.

As for the second prize winner, he is a middle-aged man who purchased the scratch card at a Taiwan Lottery branch on No. 283, Heping 1st Rd in Kaohsiung City's Xinxing District, according to Taiwan Lottery. When the man realized that he had won, he reportedly exclaimed "I've won a new car!" and said he would hand out many red envelopes to his family members.