Taiwan thanks EU for support

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (Jan. 19) thanked the European Parliament for passing its new Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP), which include provisions on Taiwan, on Jan. 18.

The documents condemn China's continued military provocations against Taiwan, reiterate the EU’s opposition to unilateral changes to the Taiwan Strait status quo, and call on China to stop all actions that threaten regional stability, per a MOFA press release. The CFSP was adopted with 407 votes in favor and 92 votes against, while the CDSDP had 459 votes in favor and 93 votes opposing.

The European Parliament expressed its firm support in the documents for the Taiwanese and recognized Taiwan as a valued partner of the EU. It urged the European Commission to establish strategic cooperation with Taiwan in areas such as economics, science, culture, and politics.

The documents also called for negotiations for a Taiwan-EU bilateral investment agreement to begin as soon as possible, stronger supply chain resilience cooperation, and more joint efforts to combat disinformation to establish a comprehensive and stronger partnership.

Additionally, the documents encouraged EU members to help Taiwan uphold its democracy and freedom and support Taiwan's participation in international organizations.

MOFA said these two policies once again demonstrate the European Parliament’s strong support for democratic Taiwan and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. This is of great significance to the Taiwanese government and its people.

The foreign ministry pointed out that the European Parliament has passed 25 friendly resolutions in the past two years and has repeatedly included paragraphs supporting Taiwan in its annual CFSPs and CSDPs. Taiwan will continue to promote cooperation and exchanges with the EU and further expand the bilateral partnership at all levels, it said.