Jeremy Lin reveals he got married 2 years ago

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese American basketball player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) on Thursday (Jan. 19) uploaded a wedding photo to his social media accounts and announced that he had gotten married over two years ago.

At 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Lin uploaded a photo of himself in a black suit kissing a woman in a bridal gown to both his Facebook and Instagram pages. Next to the photo, in which the woman's face was blurred, Lin wrote that the "funny thing about being famous overnight is no one teaches you how to deal with it."

Lin said whenever he got married, he had always planned to keep his personal life "sacred" and not reveal the news for as long as possible. Despite his desire to protect his privacy, he acknowledged that it was important for his fans to eventually learn about "such a major change."

According to Lin, he had dated his wife for many years before they wed. He described the ceremony as "intimate" and that it had been the "highlight" of his life since.

Without giving an exact date, Lin wrote that the couple had married "over a couple years ago." He expressed his gratitude for finding a person who "loves me for who I am, to embrace my unique life, and to just do life with."

He closed the post by wishing his fans a Happy Lunar New Year filled with health, time with loved ones, and "joyful memories." The Facebook post soon gained over 32,000 likes, while his Instagram post garnered 117,000 likes.

Early in December, the Instagram account Midnight Sport claimed that Lin was poised to join the Kaohsiung Steelers in Taiwan's P. League+, but the team has declined to comment on the report. Later that month, Lin said he would leave the Chinese Basketball Association to "rest and reset" before making a decision on his next move.