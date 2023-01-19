Taiwan local COVID cases drop by 20% to 18,024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 19) announced 18,024 local COVID cases, a 20.43% decrease from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 390 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 9,284,494. The 48 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,977.

Local cases

The local cases included 8,206 males, 9,807 females, and 11 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 48 deaths announced on Thursday were 25 males and 23 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 42 had a history of chronic disease, and 34 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 390 imported cases included 224 males and 166 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s. Of the 2,442 passengers who arrived from China on Jan. 17, 2,290 tested negative for COVID, while 152 tested positive, representing 6.2%.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,284,494 cases, of which 9,238,200 were local and 46,240 were imported. So far, 15,977 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 20 deaths reported among imported cases.