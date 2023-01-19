Fasting Ramadan in 2023 and prayer times for the month

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The month is fasting and commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad. For Muslims, Ramadan is a time for reflection and repentance. It is also a time to mark that passage from slavery to freedom, as well as a time of self-discipline. Ramadan fasting applies to both men and women, although women generally fast harder than men due to the gender segregation expected in Muslim households.

Fasting Ramadan during the month is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. During this month, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs during the daylight hours. The fast is broken each evening with a meal called iftar. In addition to fasting, prayer is also an important part of Ramadan. Muslims are encouraged to perform extra prayers, known as Taraweeh, during the month, in addition to the five daily prayers that are mandatory for all Muslims. During Ramadan, the times for these prayers may change, with the fasting period typically starting before sunrise and ending after sunset. The exact timing of the fast and prayer times can vary depending on location and can be determined by local astronomical calculations or by consulting a religious authority.

One of the Ramadan calendars that has been put together for worshippers in Birmingham shows the five prayer time. The prayers are known as fajr (held at dawn), zuhr (at noon), asr (in the afternoon), maghrib (at sunset) and isha (at night). In addition, imsak – the time in the early morning when any eating and drinking must stop – is indicated as being 10 minutes before the fajr prayers begin.

These are the prayer time for the first 30 days of Ramadan 2023

The date of Ramadan 2023 is calculated according to astronomical rules. You have to wait until the day before the first day to observe the birth of the Ramadan cross with the naked eye