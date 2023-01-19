Alexa
Soundcloud lists Taiwan as 'Province of China' despite Beijing's 10-year ban

Soundcloud has been blocked across China by Great Firewall since 2013

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/19 16:42
Soundcloud lists Taiwan as "Province of China." (Soundcloud screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Online audio distribution platform and music-sharing site Soundcloud inexplicably lists Taiwan as a "Province of China" despite the fact that it has been strictly banned in China for 10 years.

When searching for music on the platform, if the album or song is not accessible to users in Taiwan, a notification will appear which incorrectly reads "Not available in Taiwan, Province of China."

The Berlin-based firm's decision to use the description of Taiwan pushed by the Chinese Communist Party on Western corporations is odd given that Soundcloud is blocked in China by its Great Firewall. In September 2013, Tech in Asia first reported that Soundcloud had been blocked in China.

Inputting the site's domain on China Firewall Test reveals that it is blocked in Beijing, Shenzhen, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang Province, and Yunnan Province. Soundcloud has yet to respond to a request by Taiwan News sent on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to comment on its erroneous listing of Taiwan.

China has continued to use different types of coercion to exclude Taiwan from international organizations, steal away diplomatic allies, and intimidate government bodies and corporations to delist Taiwan as a country. Soundcloud is the latest in a growing list of corporations that have kowtowed to China and removed Taiwan's status as a country from their websites.
