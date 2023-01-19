MSIG Renews Commitment to Food Aid Foundation

MSIG Matches Public Donations to Food Aid Foundation to Assist Flood-Impacted B40 Families

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 19 January 2023 - MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd "(MSIG Malaysia)", has renewed its partnership with Food Aid Foundation (FAF) through its 'Pledge A Difference' initiative. The initiative, now in its second year, aims to help flood-affected families and communities through MSIG and the public's donations.A total of RM50,000 was raised through the initiative. This was comprised of a RM30,000 donation from MSIG and a combined contribution of RM20,000 from public donations, which were matched ringgit-to-ringgit by MSIG.Commenting on the 'Pledge A Difference' initiative, MSIG Chief Executive Officer Mr. Chua Seck Guan said,Food Aid Foundation Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dalphine Ong said,The 'Pledge A Difference' initiative is one of many Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes that MSIG carried out over the past few years. These programmes are carefully planned and considered to ensure that they are in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. MSIG makes annual monetary contributions and donations in-kind to various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that focus on community welfare, medical care and other causes. The insurer also actively champions environmental causes through mangrove tree planting activities across the nation.Hashtag: #MSIG

About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

About Food Aid Foundation (FAF)



Food Aid Foundation (FAF) is the first non-profit organization in Malaysia that rescues perishable and non-perishable surplus food. Established in 2013, our mission is to reduce food wastage and alleviate hunger and malnourishment in Malaysia.



FAF collects and distributes the excess or surplus food from wholesale and supermarkets daily and distribute to underprivileged beneficiaries consisting of welfare and charitable homes, shelters, poor families, destitute, other NGOs, refugee communities and soup kitchens.



While making efforts in preventing edible food from going to waste [official statistics published by SWCorp Malaysia that edible food being sent to landfill stands at 3,000 tones daily], FAF also addresses the issues of malnourishment and lack of nutritious food among the poor, especially children and elderly from the B40 communities.




