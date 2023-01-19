Dunn scores 22 as Temple takes down East Carolina 73-58

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn scored 22 points off of the bench to help Temple to a 73-58 victory against East Carolina on Wednesday night.

Dunn added five rebounds for the Owls (11-9, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Khalif Battle scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Jahlil White finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Pirates (10-10, 1-6) were led by Quentin Diboundje, who posted 14 points. RJ Felton added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for East Carolina. In addition, Benjamin Bayela had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.