Pitt deals Louisville 8th consecutive loss 75-54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Greg Elliott scored 23 points and Pittsburgh handed Louisville its eighth straight loss, 75-54, on Wednesday night.

Elliott was 9-of-12 shooting with five 3-pointers, Nike Sibande made four first-half 3-pointers for his 12 points and Jamarius Burton had 10 points and a career-tying 11 assists — his first double-double — for the Panthers (13-6, 6-2 ACC).

El Ellis scored 19 points with five assists to lead the Cardinals (2-17, 0-8). JJ Traynor added a career-high 14 points.

The Panthers average 8.5 3-pointers a game but had 14 on 34 attempts Wednesday. They outscored the Cardinals 25-9 off turnovers and outshot them 49% to 34%.

A three-point play by Traynor got the Cardinals within six three minutes into the second half but they wouldn't get closer, falling behind by double digits for good on Nelly Cummings' 3-pointer — his only points — midway through the half.

Pitt hit seven consecutive 3-pointers in the first half including five straight in a 17-2 run to lead by 13 with 6 1/2 minutes left. The Panthers led 37-28 at the break.

The win was just the Panthers' second at Louisville in 14 trips. Their six ACC wins match their conference total from each of the previous three seasons. They have won seven of their past nine games.

On Saturday Pitt is host to Florida State while Louisville waits until Jan. 25 to play at Boston College.

