Asian Consumer Electronics Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening

Asian Consumer Electronics Online Exhibition (ACE 2023) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from January 05 to March 31, 2023, and is expected to bring An excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), will be held once a year starting in 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2023, we will expand the scale. During the three-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedule of CES (Consumer Electronics Show) and MWC Barcelona 2023 (Mobile World Congress, MWC) to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.





TradeAsia, the organizer of the Asian Consumer Electronics Show (ACE 2023), invited dozens of Taiwanese suppliers of consumer electronics industrial products to participate in the exhibition. Top-notch brands such as OKAYO ELECTRONICS, BIPOLAR ELECTRONIC, FLYWELL INTERNATIONAL, CHIEN SHERN ENTERPRISE, ESMT, ACE DRAGON, GOOD OPPORTUNITY ELECTRONIC, YNG YUH ELECTRONIC, CLEVER INTELLIGENCE, ARIOSE ELECTRONICS, ET&T TECHNOLOGY, YO-TRONICS TECHNOLOGY, SPK ELECTRONICS are all gearing up to showcase their consumer electronics industrial products.



Manufacturers and product categories have covered Audio & Video Parts, Auto Safety & Security Products, Computer & Accessory & Peripherals, Laptop & Accessories, Communication Equipment, Mobile Phone, Mobile Phone Accessory, Camera & Camera Accessories, Consumer Electronic Accessory & Parts, Monitor, Optoelectronic Display, Wearable Gadget, Wireless & IoT, Gaming & Accessory, Home Audio & Video Equipment, Kitchen Appliance, Small Appliance, Electric Bicycle, Handheld Microphone, Metal Desk Headphone Hanger Mount, 30W TYPE-C Charger, Magnetic Transducer, Uplynx SoC, Wall Plug Power Adapter, Wire to Board Connector, Ultra Low Dry Cabinet, Touch Solution, Ferrite Core, 5G OTG Button Camera, 5G Antenna and USB Microphone with thousands of latest products, tools, and equipment on display. It can be said to be rich and professional.



ACE 2023 Online Exhibition：

https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/20/Asian-Consumer-Electronics-Online-Exhibition-2023.html



Although the Covid-19 epidemic is gradually slowing down, European and American countries have gradually unblocked. However, the international flow of people still needs to recover quickly. Traditional exhibitions have significantly been hindered. At this time, online activities have become mainstream. The Asian Consumer Electronics Show (ACE 2023) provides a variety of online exhibition solutions, including exhibition pages, electronic catalogs, or virtual exhibition halls, and connects products and exhibitor information with TradeAsia, so that even if international buyers are thousands of miles away, they can easily visit and visit, and will not be affected by the travel and quarantine of personnel. They can further see the manufacturer's particular page and leave information simultaneously.



TradeAsia (www.etradeasia.com) has provided B2B international trade services for buyers and sellers since 1997. It is the most experienced and professional trade platform in the world. We currently have millions of global members, more than 600,000 suppliers, and millions of the latest products. Thousands of professional buyers worldwide find products and contact sellers daily for business cooperation. TradeAsia is a significant trade promotion channel in Asia.



TradeAsia has also established cooperative relationships with hundreds of trade entities worldwide, exchanging marketing promotion exposures. Therefore, suppliers have a good chance to spread information to global platforms or exhibition entities simultaneously. Through this effort, we will significantly increase participation with global marketing power. ACE 2023 Online Exhibition 2023 will also be broadcast globally.



