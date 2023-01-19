Taiwan tracks 16 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 16 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 18) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 19).

Of the 16 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four were spotted in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including one Xian JH-7 fighter bomber which crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, according to the MND. Meanwhile, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one BZK-007 reconnaissance drone were monitored in the southwest corner of the zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 251 military aircraft and 63 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of four out of 16 PLA aircraft. (MND image)