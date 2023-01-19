National Freeway 5 flooded with traffic as people head south for Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Traffic congestion is predicted to be heavy in southbound lanes of National Freeway No. 5 throughout the day on Thursday (Jan. 19) as people flock south for the Lunar New Year holiday, the Freeway Bureau said on Wednesday (Jan. 18).

There will be a 10-day Lunar New Year public holiday in Taiwan starting on Friday (Jan. 20). Southbound traffic congestion on Thursday morning will be mainly due to a combination of commuters, people returning home for the break, and tourists going on excursions.

National Freeway No. 5 starts in Taipei City and ends in Yilan County's Su-ao Township. The Freeway Bureau estimates the southbound section from Nangang System Interchange to Toucheng Township will be congested from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The Freeway Bureau is also forecasting heavy southbound traffic on all national freeways on Jan. 22 and 23. Meanwhile, northbound traffic is expected to be heavy on Jan. 25 and 26.