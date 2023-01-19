Oasys Launches Decentralized Governance Framework to Drive Blockchain Gaming Growth

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 January 2023 - Oasys, a gaming-optimized blockchain for gamers and developers to build on Web3, today announces the launch of its new decentralized governance framework, which will empower project stakeholders to play a leading role in determining the future of the Oasys blockchain and drive growth of the blockchain gaming ecosystem.



The governance framework is an important first step for Oasys to realize its vision of being fully decentralized and autonomous blockchain gaming ecosystems. Decentralization is one of the core tenets of Oasys, and will enable the wider gaming community to participate in the decision-making process to determine the direction and development of the blockchain.



Oasys will implement its governance framework in a series of strategic phases, starting in 1Q 2023 and continuing until 2Q 2024. This phased approach will gradually delegate decision-making authority to Oasys tokenholders in a democratic and transparent manner. The phased approach will also allow Oasys and its partners to address security and centralisation risks, leading to better decisions that will help enhance overall industry standards.





To begin, Oasys will first appoint a “Genesis Council'', an interim decision-making entity comprised of trusted partners from both the traditional and blockchain gaming industries. The Genesis Council will oversee the strategic direction and setting of decentralization standards for Oasys.



Starting in 2023, Oasys will then launch its official decision-making Council, where members will be officially appointed by the community and assigned operational roles, alongside a growing number of tokenholders. This will be an integral, final mechanism to replace the Genesis Council and delegate voting responsibilities to the public.



Oasys enjoys strong institutional support from major gaming developers and publishers, many of whom have become core validators and backers, including SEGA, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, WeMade, double jump.tokyo and Yield Guild Games. Since its inception, Oasys and its partners have been fully committed to enabling tokenholders to independently participate in making key decisions on its blockchain.





Daiki Moriyama, Director, Oasys, said : “We are unwavering in our belief in the principles of decentralization, and democratizing decision-making for the wider gaming ecosystem. Oasys is at the forefront of setting standards for the future of gaming, and with our new governance framework, we hope to bring about mass adoption of blockchain gaming.”

One of the first decisions to be deliberated by Oasys' "Genesis Council" will be to establish NFT meta-data standardization, so as to create an optimal medium for future blockchain games and metaverses, further driving the interoperability of NFTs.

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionizing the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based eco-friendly blockchain.



With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.



Website: https://www.oasys.games/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oasys_games

Discord: http://discord.gg/oasysgames

