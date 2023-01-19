Moderna rises; PNC Financial, Charles Schwab fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Moderna Inc., up $6.33 to $197.02.
The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging update on a potential vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc., down $9.78 to $152.07.
The bank's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp., down 88 cents to $9.36.
The sporting goods retailer warned investors that inflation sapped its fourth-quarter revenue.
Microsoft Corp., down $4.54 to $235.81.
The technology giant is cutting 10,000 workers, or almost 5% of its workforce.
Charles Schwab Corp., down $2.11 to $81.38.
The financial services company reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.
Hess Corp., down 89 cents to $150.76.
Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 23 cents to $43.92.
The copper miner was weighed down by falling prices for the base metal.
Progress Software Corp., down $1.71 to $51.79.
The software company's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.