Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 70 cents to $79.48 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 94 cents to $84.98 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 3 cents to $2.52 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent $3.26 a gallon. February natural gas fell 28 cents to $3.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $2.90 to $1,907 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 42 cents to $23.65 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $4.23 a pound.

The dollar rose to 128.69 Japanese yen from 128.35 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.0793.