Polish House shines at the World Economic Forum

Polish President Andrzej Duda pulls up in his car. He's come for talks with the presidents of Latvia and Lithuania. As he enters the venue, large letters adorning the two-story building glow far into the distance spell out "Polish House" against a red backdrop.

The location is ideal: It's in the middle of a promenade that serves as the main boulevard for the World Economic Forum (WEF). Polish House offers a bar and space for lively debate, as well as isolated rooms for quiet conversations behind closed doors.

A house all their own

"It was the president's idea to establish Polish House during the World Economic Forum. It's meant to be a contact point during the WEF and strengthen ties to Poland. Specifically business ties, but political ones as well," explains Sylwia Dalecka, director of Polish House. Dalecka, who has been involved with Polish House since it opened in 2019, tells DW that there are 60 employees working at Polish House, with tasks that range from catering to security.

"We're Poland's bridge to freedom," Dalecka says, quoting Duda. Poland's support for Ukraine is a common topic during the daily talks, as are plans for overcoming the energy crisis and strengthening cyber security.

Businessman Peter Beschnidt enjoys his visits to the Polish House. He and his wife, Elzbieta, consult Polish and Swiss businesses. Beschnidt worked in Switzerland for many years and now wants to promote trade between the two countries. "I was able to have some really good discussions here straight away," he says.

Q+A with the president

Tea and coffee are served on the first floor. Some television teams are setting up their equipment in a room nearby. The room is draped with Polish flags, and soon the president himself will give a statement and answer questions from the journalists who have gathered here.

Duda arrives, accompanied by a security team, and reports on the meetings with his Lithuanian and Latvian counterparts. Not only do all three countries share common security interests, their talks were also frequently dominated by Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, and the consequences that have unfolded on the world stage as a result.

"We want this war to be over as soon as possible, and it can only end with Ukraine's victory," Duda says before adding: "Russia must be defeated."

Duda is highly sought after at the WEF

Duda doesn't have much time to answer journalists' questions. Soon he has to move on to his next meeting. The Polish leader is in high demand as a discussion partner in Davos. At numerous high podiums, he thinks aloud about Europe's ability to defend itself, possible tank shipments to Ukraine, and the imperative to reestablish security and peace.

Duda seems to enjoy the attention. Attendees from 130 countries have come to Davos for the World Economic Forum, including 50 heads of state and government, 200 ministers, and 1,500 business leaders. Some speak of the "global elite" meeting this cold January in the Swiss mountains. "The WEF has returned to Davos," Duda says with conviction. "The mood here is very dynamic."

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska, as well as a representative from the Council for Digital Affairs are also present at the World Economic Forum. Many other Polish business representatives have come as well. Modern, open, and confident is how they present themselves in Davos, and the Polish House embodies this image.

Easy encounters

Mark Bednar is head of enterprise sales at Klima.Metrix, a company that offers software enabling businesses to measure their CO2 emissions. It's a growing industry as more and more businesses in the EU are required to report emissions.

At the Polish House, Bednaár quickly got in touch with the head of one of Poland's largest banks. "It was a very friendly welcome, and we started discussing concrete things right away. It was much simpler than having to send a request in advance," explains the young businessman.

At the end of the week in Davos, there should be a Polish party, complete with pierogi, vodka and a slew of guests. Dalecka and her team organized the event. "There will also be live music," she says. "It's an all-female band called Electric Girls." Then, the Polish House is expected to be even fuller than it is now.

This article was originally published in German.